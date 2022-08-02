"Alien obelisk" found on Australian farmland likely SpaceX space junk that fell from the sky

Brad Tucker, an astrophysicist at the Australian National University, enjoys investigating reports of possible space junk that's fallen from the sky. Last week though, two shepherds in Dalgety, Australia got in touch with him about a bizarre burned object they found on their farmland. Tucker drove out to investigate and what he spotted, he said, "kind of just looks like a burnt tree … and then you come up to it, it's like this alien obelisk almost."

Turns out, it's likely debris from a SpaceX rocket that reentered the Earth's atmosphere back in November 2020.

"It's a very easy way for SpaceX to confirm it because there's a label on it," Tucker said. So far, they haven't.

A spokesperson from the Australian Space Agency told The Guardian: "The agency is actively working to support formal identification of the objects, and is engaging with our counterparts in the US, as well as other parts of the commonwealth and local authorities as appropriate."