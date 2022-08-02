Arizona GOP wants a QAnon conspiracy theorist in charge of overseeing their elections

Polls reveal that a plurality of Arizona Republicans is all-in for subverting democracy and instituting a theocratic dictatorship. Big Lie spewer Mark Finchem holds a double-digit lead over his closest competitor in the upcoming GOP primary for secretary of state, a role that oversees state elections.

Finchem is a member of the Oath Keepers, an anti-government hate group. He is a believer in the violent QAnon movement and was videotaped near the Capitol steps during the J6 insurrection. He also denies that Biden won the 2020 election and frequently lies about voter fraud. He is also a fan of cowboy cosplay, frequently dressing up in a cowboy hat and cowboy boots, and wearing belts with oversized buckles and adorable western ties.