Change the way you think about stress relief with this crystal quartz Thinking Egg

Let's face it: It's hard not to be stressed out lately. There's just so much going on, and regularly scrolling through social media or having our cell phones always on us certainly isn't helping us decompress from all the noise these days. So, how do we take a moment to step back from our screens and relax? While it's easy for some people to get into the meditation groove, others need a meditation tool to help them practice mindfulness and stay calm.

That's why we love the Thinking Egg from Orijiin – particularly the Crystal Quartz one, which is believed by some to get rid of negative energy and inspire optimism. Crystals are a beloved tool by many who practice meditation, who note it can really help one focus on the technique. Sure, they might not have the magical properties people claim. Still, this crystal egg's weight and highly polished surface texture might just give you enough satisfaction to concentrate on easing any stress or anxiety in your daily life.

So, how does it work? Well, you simply hold your Thinking Egg, which weighs about 11.3g and is meant to easily fit in your hand. Then, take some deep breaths and concentrate on entering a thoughtful and peaceful state. Something about holding this marble smooth, perfectly dense egg can help many achieve that by providing a center for your attention as you meditate.

Plus, this Thinking Egg, with its crystal quartz surface, is a beautiful piece to add to your home. When you're not using it, it's an eye-catching addition to any bookshelf or desk setup.

Start your meditation journey with a sleek and elegant tool with the Thinking Egg – Crystal Quartz | Energy. Meditation tools can sometimes be costly, which is why we appreciate the price tag on the Thinking Egg: It's just $17.

Prices subject to change.