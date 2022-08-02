Lyme disease is an "intergalactic substance" and a "gift," according to social media influencers

In the below clip from the July 27 episode of The Balanced Blonde//Soul On Fire podcast, host Jordan Younger's guest is "intuitive astrologer and spiritual healer" Danielle Page who reveals that Lyme disease is an "intergalactic substance and it's literally bringing in codes from the beginning of time." Younger—who has said she has Lyme disease—responds enthusiastically, saying that that the disease "is a gift." Worth noting is that Page has nearly 100,000 Instagram followers while Younger counts more than 30,000 TikTok followers. A significant number of people listen to what these two say.

I had to hear this so now you do, too pic.twitter.com/70OQjF3Lxp — Ryan Marino MD (@RyanMarino) August 1, 2022

For science-based information about Lyme disease, please visit the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pages.

(Thanks, UPSO!)