The only "Eric" we are sure Trump didn't endorse is his son

Trump confused the field in the GOP Missouri Senate primary. There are three candidates named "Eric" running, and ostensibly, he could have endorsed any of them when simply encouraging voters to vote for "ERIC."

NBC News:

Former President Donald Trump injected some last-minute confusion ahead of Missouri's Senate primary Tuesday by endorsing "ERIC" in a statement Monday night.

Eric who? Former Gov. Eric Greitens? State Attorney General Eric Schmitt? Or maybe even little-known Eric McElroy?

"I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when they gave me landslide victories in the 2016 and 2020 Elections, and I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" Trump said in a statement after he emphasized voters "must send a MAGA Champion and True Warrior to the U.S. Senate, someone who will fight for Border Security, Election Integrity, our Military and Great Veterans, together with having a powerful toughness on Crime and the Border."

When reached for comment, Trump's team did not provide any clarity, saying only that the "endorsement speaks for itself."