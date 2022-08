Here's a children's book I did roughly a decade ago with my friend Dana Nacer, about a broken-hearted ostrich who becomes so emo that he turns into an emu.

I was never able to find an agent or publisher who was interested in it — apparently emo jokes about emus are too niche? who knew? — so I thought I'd share it here. Maybe we'll print up a short book run on our own some day. It's all there already!

Anyway — enjoy Emo: A Tale Of Two Emus!