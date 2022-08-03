Bullet Train Director David Leitch was once Brad Pitt's stunt double

Teddy Pendergrass offers some salient advice on his classic track Be for real, from Harold Melvin & the Bluenote's album I Miss You. Pendergrass says, reminiscing about his mother's wisdom, "chances go 'round. She said, 'The same people you see going up, you meet the same old faces coming down.'" The line implores the listener to exercise humility when dealing with people they might deem below their station. Through chance on their end or misfortune on your own, the roles might be reversed in the future. Few industries exemplify the lyric as potently as Hollywood.

David Leitch, director of the upcoming Bullet Train, has become one of the most in-demand filmmakers in the industry. As the director of the first John Wick, Leitch has been touted as a visionary in the field of action cinema. In Bullet Train, Leitch directs Brad Pitt, a shocking inversion of their previous relationship, as Leitch used to be Brad Pitt's stunt double.