Looks like Qari "Fake" Lake might win the Republican primary, and be on the ballot for the general election for Governor of Arizona. Earlier this week Lake got into a Twitter fight with Dee Snider (of Twisted Sister fame), and now Dee Snider has tweeted his support for Democrat primary winner, Katie Hobbs. If Qari has, in fact, won (the race is really tight and they are still tallying votes), it's gonna be a wild ride! Buckle up.
Dee Snider supports Katie Hobbs for AZ governor against MAGA weirdo Qari Lake
