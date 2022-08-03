Five headlines this week that prove we are living in a science fiction novel

The Daily Grail perfectly prefaced today's News Briefs with the following truth: "If you're a science fiction writer and you can't come up with a plot from the first five news brief headlines today, what are you even doing…"

• 'Alien obelisk' found on Australian farmland likely SpaceX space junk that fell from the sky.

• Meanwhile: mysterious metallic orb falls on Mexico.

• Big green meteors seem to be raining down on New Zealand, but why?

• Authorities investigate after mysterious, massive sinkhole appears in Chile.

• Earth just mysteriously spun faster, causing the shortest day ever recorded.