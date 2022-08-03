Google has an app called Meet, and it decided to change the name of Duo to Meet. So now it has two products called Meet. Neat!

Google's constellation of online products has long confused me. There is/was Hangouts, Hangouts on Air, Hangouts Chat, Google Chat, Google Workspace, Google Spaces, Google Talk, Google Allo, Google Currents, and probably other products I've forgotten. Now, to make things more confusing, Google is rebranding Duo and Meet, even though it already has a product called Meet.

The Verge says it's less confusing as it seems, but I feel as confused as ever: