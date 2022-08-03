Here's what a Disney version of A Clockwork Orange would look like

No company is ever really too big to fail. However, Disney might be the closest any company will get to fitting the description. Prior to the acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Disney was already well on their way to owning every inch of entertainment. With Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and their princess content tucked safely in their portfolio, Disney is only a few studios away from having a monopoly on nostalgia.

At this point, it'd be easier to count the IPs that Disney doesn't own. I never thought I'd live to see the day when The Simpsons and Family Guy would be under the Disney umbrella, but here we are. Any franchise or film is fair game now.

In the video linked above, the YouTube channel JabaToons creates an eerily, tonally accurate trailer for a straight-to VHS release of a Disney animated version of the Stanely Kubrick classic, A Clockwork Orange.