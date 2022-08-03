Inmate used hemorrhoid cream to open a hole… in jail cell

An inmate at Wichita, Kansas's Sedgwick County Jail revealed how he created a hole in the thick window of a cell in order to pass contraband. Apparently, he used hemorrhoid cream as a hot-burning fuel to soften the window—presumably a polycarbonate—and then was able to push through it. So much for hemorrhoid cream being used to relieve the burning. From KSN:

According to the affidavit, it took the inmate approximately three and a half hours to get the hole in the window. The inmate said he came into the cell with a drain pipe from a sink, held the flame to the window, and used the pipe and a food tray to punch a hole through the softened window.

In related news, Shutterstock actually offers the above stock photo.