Meet Esther, the 600-pound micro-pig who is hogging the influencer spotlight

Meet Esther, the world's most wonderful pig. I've been following Esther on Facebook for years and years, and from day one, she's been a delightful addition to my social media feed. On her website, she's described this way:

Esther is some pig. At just 4 pounds, she was misrepresented as a "micro pig" and sold to Steve and Derek in the summer of 2012. Over the next two years Esther just kept growing and growing. In fact, her dads often "wondered" when she would stop! Well, just 2 years later Esther weighed in at 600 pounds and had fully earned her nickname: Esther the Wonder Pig. Even though she had totally outgrown their small suburban home, by then Derek and Steve loved her and she was family. Now an "almost" full-grown house pig, Esther took her dads, along with her dog, cat and bunny siblings on the adventure of a lifetime!

Some of Esther's favorite activities, described on her website, are: sleeping, walking, eating, rooting, walking, eating, bathing, foraging, and 'oh, did we mention eating?' Her dads use Esther's social media to share her amazing spirit with the world, and also hope that perhaps seeing how smart and engaging Esther is might give viewers pause to perhaps reconsider their eating habits:

We hope this website will help you take a minute to think about the food you choose to eat. We understand how hard that can be and how easy it is to turn away and not think about it. We did that, too…until Esther broke down that wall. Esther is special to us, but she's exactly the same as all of her brothers and sisters who are not so lucky to be loved. All pigs are loving, intelligent and compassionate animals and they deserve better than the brutal life they are born into. Please consider leading a cruelty-free and compassionate lifestyle for yourself, and for all the Esthers out there in the world.

She and her dads are hilarious. Steve and Derek share her antics as she searches for food in the kitchen, plays with Grandma, and pals around with all of her friends at the Happily Ever Esther Farm Sanctuary that Steve and Derek were able to open in 2014. She's always strutting around the farm in her tiaras, wigs, and tutus, and you can just tell from the photos and videos that she is funny, curious, and smart. You can definitely enjoy Esther and her various websites, videos, etc. without committing to vegetarianism, because she is, quite frankly, fabulous. Go check her out!