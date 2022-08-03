Mr. Rogers vs The Incredible Hulk

Fred Rogers: veteran, aspiring minister, searching for a way to tap into the hidden potential that all children have. Then an accidental encounter with television alters his destiny. And now, whenever adult fans of Fred Rogers hear, "it's a beautiful day in the neighborhood," a startling metamorphosis occurs.

Adult fans of Rogers are driven by nostalgia and pursued by existential dread. The adult fans are wanted for taxes and responsibilities they didn't ask for. Fred Rogers is believed to be dead, and he must let the world think that he is dead. Until adult fans of Mr. Rogers Neighborhood watch old clips of his work and find the remnants of Rogers' precious spirit dwelling within them.

In the video linked above, Fred Rogers drops by the set of The Incredible Hulk to pay a visit to Bill Bixby and Lou Ferrigno. This clip brought a smile to my face, and I hope you guys get a kick out of it too.