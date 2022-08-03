Ron Watkins, who many believe is the "Q" behind the QAnon movement came in dead last in AZ GOP primary

Ron Watkins, who many believe is the "Q" behind the QAnon movement, has lost the

Republican primary for Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. And he didn't just lose. He lost big.

He lost hard. He failed completely. He came in last place. He FAILED SPECTACULARLY, and I'm

here for it. He came in dead last – 7th place out of 7 folks running. He only got 2,999 votes,

which is 3.8% of the votes, according to AZ Central. It's a great day in Arizona!