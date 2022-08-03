State of Georgia says you can claim embryo on your taxes as a dependent

A Georgia Department of Revenue (GA-DOR) press release titled "Guidance related to House Bill 481, Living Infants and Fairness Equality (LIFE) Act", outlines GA-DOR's recognition of "any unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat" as an eligible dependent:

In light of the June 24, 2022, U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization and the July 20, 2022, 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in Sistersong v. Kemp, the Department will recognize any unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat, as defined in O.C.G.A. § 1-2-1, as eligible for the Georgia individual income tax dependent exemption. The 11th Circuit's ruling made HB 481's amendment to O.C.G.A § 48-7-26(a), adding an unborn child with a detectable heartbeat to the definition of dependent, effective as of the date of the court's ruling, which was July 20, 2022.

As such, on individual income tax returns filed for Tax Year 2022 where, at any time on or after July 20, 2022, and through December 31, 2022, a taxpayer has an unborn child (or children) with a detectable human heartbeat (which may occur as early as six weeks' gestation), the taxpayer may claim a dependent personal exemption as provided for under O.C.G.A § 48-7-26(a) and (b)(3) in the amount of $3,000.00 for each unborn child. For Tax Year 2022, the deduction for dependent unborn children will be a subtraction on Line 12, "Other Adjustments," of Form 500 Schedule 1.

Similar to any other deduction claimed on an income tax return, relevant medical records or other supporting documentation shall be provided to support the dependent deduction claimed if requested by the Department.