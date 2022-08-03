Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was on-scene at Uvalde massacre after 2 minutes and 28 seconds, not 9 minutes as previously disclosed

The police departments who responded to the Uvalde schoolshooting are still getting caught in lies, weeks later, as evidence is analyzed and uncovered. A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper previously said to have arrived outside the classroom at Robb Elementary School 9 minutes after the gunman entered was in fact at the school after only 2 minutes and 28 seconds, reports CNN.

The more specific timeline raises further questions about DPS's own transparency and role in the botched police response, even as the department leads the investigation into what happened. The body camera video was provided to CNN by Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, who has expressed his frustration with the department's investigation and accused DPS of a "cover-up." The head of the largest police union in Texas said the new timeline raised serious questions about the department's trustworthiness.

Uvalde Cop Bingo never ends.