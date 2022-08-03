This is how much you need to earn to buy a home in different US cities

In San Jose, California at the heart of Silicon Valley, you need to earn roughly $330,000 to buy a home. In Memphis, Tennessee, that number is $52,000. I've spent time in both places and Memphis is far more interesting than San Jose. From Visual Capitalist:

As of the time of this data (Q1 2022), the national yearly fixed mortgage rate sat at 4% and median home price at $368,200. This put the salary needed to buy a home at almost $76,000⁠—the median national household income falls almost $9,000 below that.

But what kind of homes are people looking to purchase? Depending on where you live the type of home and square footage you can get will be very different.

In New York City, for example, there are fairly few stand-alone, single-family houses in the traditional sense⁠—only around 4,000 are ever on the market. People in the Big Apple tend to buy condominiums or multi-family units.

Additionally, if you're looking for luxury, not even seven figures will get you much in the big cities. In Miami, a million dollars will only buy you 833 square feet of prime real estate.