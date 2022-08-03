This one-stop-shop in LA sells natural wine, ice cream, and sex toys

Here's a shop you should visit if you're ever in Silver Lake or Eagle Rock (Los Angeles). They also have an online presence, so you actually can 'visit' from anywhere. It's called Vinovore, and it's a wine shop where all of the wines are (1) natural or made with "minimal intervention," and (2) made by women winemakers and produced at women-owned wineries.

They have a terrific and well-curated selection of wines, and the folks working in the shop provide all the info you could want if you're not sure what you're looking for or looking at. While you're there you can also pick up flowers, greeting cards, chocolate, ice cream, books, candles, and sex toys. It really is a one-stop-shop for everything you need!

We were there over the weekend, looking for a nice sparkling rose. The nice folks working there recommended this one, Faccia Di Vino Dry Rosé Lambrusco Natural, from Emilia Romagna, Italy, and made by woman winemaker Coly Den Haan. The Vinovore website describes it like this: "All natural. Super dry tingles. Salted yellow raspberries. Wild herbs. Peach Dreams. Drink it or pour all over your face!" It was way too delicious to waste pouring it all over my face, but I appreciate the sentiment. Go support this awesome business forwarding women winemakers!