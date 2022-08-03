Cruel actor Alex Jones looks utterly confused in court, shaking his head with the most knitted brows one will ever witness, as the judge patiently tries to teach him the definition of "hearsay." Of course, "hearsay" is a tough word for Q-followers to understand, but Jones isn't actually a conspiracy theorist — he just profits from them.
Watch Alex Jones perform a buffoon act as judge defines the word "hearsay" for him
- Alex Jones
