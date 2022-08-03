Let's assume Juan O. Savin is successful in his plan to install QAnon election officials in key states, effectively putting an end to free and fair elections. That would be unfortunate. But you can find comfort in the old saying, "Nothing is so bad that it can't get worse."
This video, created by Wizardhead, is a scenario of one way things could get worse. It's an incoming transmission from Kleue 8chwab of the Worlo Economio Tonom.
I'm nervous about being rerouted to Central Review Hub for biological reduction just for posting this.
Transcript:
Incoming transmission from Kleue 8chwab // Worlo Economio Tonom
"Acknowledged inhabitants of the Galaktikon, this is an immediate implementation. All Tier-1 sapient grants will transact under strict social credit parameterization. Global Consent Network to process all smart contracts for officially designated essentials on genetic quantization schedule. Mandatory blackout is in effect for out-of-band and non-essential transactions. To ensure equitable enforcement, evaluator nodes are being deployed to provide oversight on all exchanges. Violators will be rerouted to central review hub for biological reduction. Transmission receipt has been recorded and compliance ledger affirms your commitment."