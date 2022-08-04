Alex Jones' phone contains 'intimate messages with Roger Stone,' says Sandy Hook lawyer

Attorney Mark Bankston, representing Sand Hook parents that Alex Jones' falsely accused of hoaxing the gun massacre that killed their children, told a Texas judge today that Alex Jones' phone contains "intimate messages with Roger Stone." The two men are often spotted together in their work as Trumpite provocateurs.
It's likely just a figure of speech indicating a degree of collusion and familiarity between the two men, but the wording, like Adam Ellis' "Sonic tops Pikachu at the box office" headline comic, has inescapable consequences for the mind.