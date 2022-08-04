Due to a mild hoarding tendency, I've gathered a collection of calendars over the years for a good reason. Given a long enough timespan, annual calendars will repeat the same day of the week sequences from prior years, so 2006 & 2017 calendars can be substituted for a 2022 calendar; subsequently a 2022 calendar can be reused in 2033 & 2039. There is a process for working out which years can be substituted, but I long ago co-opted the ethos "The power to do anything, the will to do nothing", so I prefer to use the website When can I reuse this calendar? to do the heavy lifting for me instead. Some may call this hoarding, but in light of modern trends, I prefer to frame this in the Reduce, Reuse, Recycle light of "sustainability".
How to reuse an old calendar
