If you're a gamer, this subscription ensures the thrills never stop coming

Ever since you were a kid, you've loved getting lost in games. And while there are plenty of great ones to pick from these days, you tend to gravitate to the same handful of them, and quite frankly, things are getting a little boring. But with so many options out there, it's hard to pick which ones you want to start playing, especially when so many of them cost way more than they're actually worth.

If you're feeling a little overwhelmed, you're not alone. That's why so many gamers are opting for this GameThrill Big Game Box, making the game selection process a little bit easier. With this subscription, users get 30 awesome games right up front, all for the discounted rate of $9.99, which is a pretty fantastic deal since they're collectively worth close to 100 bucks at full price.

While this specific deal scores you three months of games, if you choose to continue (and why wouldn't you), you can expect 10 new games to try every month thereafter. With your subscription, you'll have a wide range of games to choose from, including Shadowrun Returns, Bounty Train, Creepy Vision, Ancestors Legacy, Goat Simulator, and so much more.

Created by a group of Swedish gaming enthusiasts, GameThrill seeks to offer gamers an assortment of budget-friendly games in a classic loot style. And since they often get to work directly with various game developers, they manage to score amazing deals on some pretty entertaining games. It's no wonder the subscription service has been very well-received over the years, offering users access to fun adventures at a great price. One user named Robert N. even wrote, "30 games for $10 is a great deal."

A three-month subscription to GameThrill Big Game Box: 30 Game Bundle is deeply discounted to just $9.99, making each of the initial games mere cents.

Prices subject to change.