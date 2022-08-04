The Rolling Stones just released a 4K remaster of their 1968 song "Jumpin' Jack Flash"

The Rolling Stones have performed "Jumpin' Jack Flash" over 1,100 times in concert. I've probably listened to it as many times, and still feel a thrill every time I do.
This video (known as the "makeup version") was produced in 1968.
The song was released as a non-album single in May 1968, with the excellent "Child of the Moon" on the flipside.
Who was Jumpin' Jack? Wikipedia has the answer:
Richards has stated that he and Jagger wrote the lyrics while staying at Richards' country house, when they were awoken one morning by the clumping footsteps of his gardener Jack Dyer walking past the window. Surprised, Jagger asked what it was, and Richards responded: "Oh, that's Jack – that's jumpin' Jack."