This world map shows the most notable person in every town from 3500BC-2018AD

The Notable People world map uses data from a cross-verified database of notable people, 3500BC-2018AD to display the birthplaces of the most "notable people" around the world. The site says, "Data has been processed to show only one person for each unique geographic location with the highest notability rank."

According to this map, David Fincher is the most notable person born in my hometown of Denver, Colorado. I think it should have been Russell Scott, who played Blinky the Clown on Blinky's Fun Club for more than 10,000 episodes beginning in 1958, "giving him the longest career of any children's TV personality in the U.S. and second longest in the entire world." [Wikipedia ]