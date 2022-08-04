Too bad there's not a Tinder for shoebill birds, because this beauty wants a boyfriend

A 14-year-old female shoebill named Abou is currently at the Exmoor Zoo in Devon, England waiting for a male to be born through an international breeding program. The program was created in order to boost the number of shoebills in the world, as there are currently only 3,000 to 5,000 left in the wild. Once a suitable match is born, he and Abou will be introduced in the hopes that they will produce offspring. Simona Kitanovska writing for Newsweek explains:

While she's waiting to save her species (but no pressure, right?!) go watch this video about these impossibly odd creatures, where you can learn all about their weird looks and the very bizarre machine-gun sounds they make.