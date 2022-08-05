17-inch laptop the size of a 12.5-inch laptop after folding in half

Asus's Zenbook 17 Fold is a foldable 17" Zenbook from Asus. The detachable OLED touchscreen is only 12.5" across when thusly halved, making the device no larger than a Chromebook when carried (though the three-ply folded device is, of course, rather thick).

Zenbook 17 Fold OLED leads the world with its amazing 17.3" Foldable OLED (FOLED) touchscreen1 that folds down instantly to a compact 12.5" size, making it smaller than a sheet of photocopier paper for easy carrying. The color-accurate 2.5K slim-bezel NanoEdge Dolby Vision screen is also PANTONE® Validated with TÜV Rheinland-certified low blue-light levels. Its ingenious multiple user modes are limited only by your imagination, and the detachable ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth® keyboard and touchpad turns it into a powerful fully-featured laptop with a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and a stunning Harman Kardon-certified quad-speaker Dolby Atmos® audio system. The innovative camera system includes a 5 MP AI webcam, a HD IR camera for fast face login, and a color sensor for automatic brightness and color temperature control.

With the screen off and unfolded, it's 2560×1920. With half of it tucked under the keyboard in "laptop mode", it's 1920×1280. The 4:3 and 3:2 aspect ratios have me more excited than anything! It comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, Intel Iris Xe graphics, "all day" battery life, 12th-gen Intel CPUs and a 5MP webcam.