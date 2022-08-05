Colin Farrell shines in the trailer for The Banshees of Inisherin

One of the main takeaways from Matt Reeves' The Batman was Colin Farrell's mesmerizing performance as the Penguin. The talented actor was so thoroughly caked in makeup and prosthetics that unless you had prior knowledge, it would've been impossible to tell Farrell was behind the performance. Despite the fact that Farrell has been working consistently for the last couple of decades, it's hard to remember the last time he was behind a role as universally lauded as Penguin. I can't speak for anyone else, but his turn in The Batman built a significant amount of anticipation for whatever his next role would be.

In the trailer linked above, Farrell stars in THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN. The film focuses on the waning relationship between two lifelong friends in Ireland and the subsequent strain the feud places on their small town. The film also boasts boast the talents of Barry Keoghan, making the film a mini Batman reunion.