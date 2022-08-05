GeoCities' founder explains the death of the old Internet

Jody Serrano interviews David Bohnett, the founder of GeoCities (previously, previously).

"It really was a forerunner of the social networks to come, as you learn. One of the things that has surprised me is how far away we've gotten from [that time]. The heart of GeoCities was sharing your knowledge and passions about subjects with other people. It really wasn't about what you had to eat and where you've traveled. There was a travel section, but it was really more about tapping into your personal passion and giving you a format to join a like-minded community and share that with other people. It wasn't anything about your face."