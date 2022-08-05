Glass Half Full is Louisiana's grassroots glass recycler

Glass Half Full started from a want to divert local glass bottles from ending up in the local landfill, out of frustrations because no local glass recyclers existed in New Orleans, LA in 2020; two years and a half years later, Glass Half Full have sustainably redirected an estimated 4 million plus beer bottles' worth of glass into "disaster relief and prevention, coastal restoration, eco-construction, new glass products, and so much more!"

In a time when beach sand is getting stolen around the world, locally converting glass bottles into sand is gaining support:

Glass Half Full has gained praise and support from the local communities/organizations, the National Science Foundation, and even Mike Rowe's reality TV show "Returning the Favor."