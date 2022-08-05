Lauren Boebert says monkeypox is a conspiracy to mess up midterm elections

Qongresswoman Lauren Boebert really stretches with her latest conspiracy warning: monkeypox is part of a government conspiracy to skew the midterm elections.

"I think it's interesting, we have midterms elections coming up and suddenly there's a new health emergency from the federal government," said the Qongresswoman from Colorado.

The stable genius forgot to give credit to Spain, Portugal, Belgium, the U.K., Brazil, Canada, and many other countries around the world suffering like martyrs with the latest monkeypox epidemic, all for the sake of empowering the U.S. cabal.

Boebert: "I think it's interesting, we have midterms elections coming up and suddenly there's a new health emergency from the federal government." pic.twitter.com/GWD9GBefI6 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 5, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: Jim Lambert / shutterstock.com