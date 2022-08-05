Marilyn Monroe's estate defends Ana De Armas' accent in Blonde

Biopics are usually drab. Humans are complex and complicated creatures, and that typically goes double for famous people. Biopics rarely ever paint a complete picture of the historical figure they're attempting to glorify. More often than not, the films are either too linear to merit interest or too celebratory to entertain. On the other hand, taking a historical figure and repurposing their life to fit a narrative? Sign me up yesterday.

When it comes to biopics, give me an Amadeus over Chaplin every day of the week. No matter how intriguing the subject may be, human life is pretty dull without the aid of creative license. Netflix's new film Blonde follows in the footsteps of Amadeus by adapting a fictionalized version of Marilyn Monroe's life. However, even though the film is openly fanciful, several people on social media have taken the film's star, Ana De Armas, to task for her prominent Spanish accent in Blonde's trailer.

Fans of De Armas sprang to her defense, claiming that the film isn't aiming for accuracy, as the entire narrative is already fictitious. Moreover, tons of American actors have been allowed to foul up almost every accent on the planet for decades. The debate has been raging for close to a week, but it seems like the Marilyn Monroe estate has given the final word, as they've chosen to defend De Armas' portrayal.