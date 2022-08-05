Watch: Mark Hamill surprises customers when he works the Jack in the Box drive-thru window

Jack in the Box fired Mark Hamill when he worked at the fast food joint as a struggling actor many decades ago. Back then, the food chain didn't appreciate it when Hamill got into Jack-in-a-box character, taking drive-thru orders with a clown voice.

Cut to 50 years later, after fame, fortune, and the force of Star Wars, and Jack in the Box was all too happy to take him back — at least for a day (and a commercial) — in which he finally got his shot at amusing drive-thru customers with his clown routine. Of course sheer delight set in once the drivers rolled up to the pick-up window and discovered the pop-up employee behind the voice. (See video above)

Via Insider