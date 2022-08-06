A mysterious cryptid covered in shaving cream has a message for human-kind

Popkin
Boing Boing/MidJourney

Memory Hole has gifted us with this video of a mysterious cryptid covered in shaving cream that has a message for humankind. it's unclear to me what that message is, but it's obviously one of great importance.  I love the posse of miniature shaving cream heads in the background. I want to hang the image of them on my bedroom wall.