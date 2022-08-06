Anyone who could make it halfway through a "Fool's Gold Loaf" sandwich in one sitting is a champion in my book. Finish the entire thing in one sitting, and I will believe you are a superhuman. This sandwich was made by a restaurant in Denver called the Colorado Mine Company.

Its ingredients included a warm, hollowed-out loaf of bread filled with the contents of one jar of creamy peanut butter, one jar of grape jelly, and a pound of bacon. The sandwich is famous for its alleged connection to Elvis Presley. The Life and Cuisine of Elvis Presley claims that Elvis and his pals once took a private jet to the Colorado Mine Company, bought 30 Fool's Gold Loaves, and feasted on them while drinking champagne before flying home.