Check out this Winnie the Pooh-themed corn maze

Check out the spectacularly impressive corn mazes that Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine have been creating every year since 2001. They state on their website that "Treworgy's Award-winning corn maze is the longest continually running corn maze in Maine."

They further explain:

Since 2001, we have been delighting our visitors with this fall tradition, always in a new, surprising design. From the one that started it all, the giant piece of popcorn in 2001, to today each year's design seems to out-do the last. Check out pictures of past mazes in the cafe, or at the bottom of this page. And to make the experience even more fun, we include a special map with riddles to figure out as you visit "stations" inside the maze. When you complete the puzzle and bring your ticket to the cafe, you'll receive a free kiddie vanilla, chocolate, or twist soft-serve ice cream cone!

All of the designs since they've started look awesome, and the 2022 maze—featuring a Winnie the Pooh theme—is equally detailed and fantastic. If I didn't suffer from the debilitating fear of getting lost in a corn maze, I might fly out to Maine and experience it!