Coffee snobs are digging this barista training course bundle

There are plenty of simple pleasures in life, but if you're a coffee lover, you know you can't measure the value of that little brown bean. From making mornings bearable to aiding in enjoyable conversation with friends, coffee is an essential part of your daily routine.

Whether you're hoping to become a skilled barista or simply want to impress your family members at home, there are many reasons to turn your passion for coffee into a form of art, and that's why professional training can come in handy. And luckily for you, Michael Jasin, the co-owner of SSG Coffee Company and 2019 World Barista Championship finalist, is offering two dynamic training courses to help you take your barista skills to new heights.

Offered by International Open Academy, the 2022 Professional CPD Certified Barista Training Bundle gives people all over the opportunity to get high-level training in the art of crafting coffee, complete with helpful exercises, easy-to-follow videos, and more. And upon completing the courses offered in this bundle, students can acquire highly-recognized accreditations, including the International Council for Online Educational Standards (ICOES) and Training Qualifications UK (TQUK), likely opening up doors to new careers, raises, and beyond.

This barista training bundle offers two courses with a different focus that all coffee lovers can benefit from. First, in its Professional Barista course, you'll learn about the history of coffee, the fascinating roasting process, and how to make classic coffee drinks and modern, jaw-dropping latte art. And in Home Barista, you'll explore what it takes to put together your own essential home barista toolkit, brewing coffeehouse-style beverages right from your own kitchen, expanding your palate like you never could've imagined.

If you're a real coffee lover, you'll appreciate the 2022 Professional CPD Certified Barista Training Bundle, now deeply discounted to just $29 — that's around $15 per course!

Prices subject to change.