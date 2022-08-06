Get hundreds of dollars off this Microsoft Office training trifecta

There's no argument that you'll be using Microsoft Office applications at one point in your life. Whether you're a student using it in your classroom or a professional using it in your office or during a meeting, having Microsoft Office knowledge is a vital skill set you can apply universally. However, with many Microsoft Office applications to choose from, it can be overwhelming to know which ones to focus on. Still, the most standard across any profession and great resume boosters are Word, Excel, and Powerpoint.

This Microsoft Office bundle is the ultimate trifecta with three extensive courses on Microsoft Word, Excel, and Powerpoint, comprising 90 hours of training, all for just under $30. Starting with the Microsoft Word course, you'll learn all the basic interface features of Word to correctly format and use your documents. On top of that, you'll be able to understand how to embed objects from other MS Office programs, work with references, and insert images, graphics, and videos within your document.

Additionally, you'll navigate through Excel to understand the core tools, essential formulas, and functions to sort and analyze data through the Microsoft Office Excel course. You'll be set to present the facts using Excel graphs and charts and become a presentation expert with the Microsoft Powerpoint course. With this course, you can put together insightful slideshows using texts, links, and infographics while making it all look appealing and organized, giving your creative side a chance to shine.

As the cherry on top, you gain all the knowledge these MS programs offer and get an accredited certification from a leader in online learning, the International Open Academy. The International Open Academy delivers these straightforward courses with well-versed instructors in various professional fields and hobbies. With an IOA accredited certification under your belt, you'll be an even more competitive candidate in the job market.

Typically worth $337, you can now get three courses on Microsoft Office's essential programs, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, plus an accredited certification for the incredibly affordable price of $29.

Prices subject to change.