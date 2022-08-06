How Black Panther's Danai Gurira uses art to help change the world

Following the overwhelmingly positive reception of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans began dissecting every strip of footage for plot points and easter eggs. Although it's a safe bet to assume that T'Challa's sister Shuri will take over the Black Panther mantle, the trailer plays coy enough for fans to view Danai Gurira's character, Okoye, as an equally viable candidate.

Even if Okoye doesn't end up wearing the Panther suit, she's still instrumental in elevating the self-esteem of millions of Black girls that are inspired by her character. Danai Gurira is no stranger to playing tough-as-nails characters, though. Prior to her role in Black Panther, Gurira sliced and diced her way to international fame as Michonne, the katana-wielding zombie slaying machine in The Walking Dead. In doing so, Gurira helped shatter Hollywood's long-standing prejudice toward darker Black women in leading roles.

In the video linked above, Gurira sits with the Off Camera show on YouTube to explain why she believes art can change the world.