The Rakotzbrücke devil's bridge creates the illusion of a circle when it is reflected in the water beneath it

The Rakotzbrücke devil's bridge was constructed to create the illusion of a circle when it is reflected in the water beneath it. Check out some stunning images of the optical illusion here. The bridge was commissioned in 1860 by the knight of the local town and is located in Kromlau, Germany's Kromlauer Park. Visitors can see the bridge in the park today, but can't stand on it. The bridge is old and efforts must be made to preserve it. It's best to visit during autumn when the changing leaves add even more mystique to the site.