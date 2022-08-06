This kid is having a corntastic day!

Jennifer Sandlin
Boing Boing/MidJourney

Check out this young person waxing philosophical about all the reasons corn is absolutely the best. I gotta say, I totally agree! Just yesterday I got some delicious elote from a local restaurant and while I was eating it, I thought to myself, "I could literally eat this every single day." So, yeah, kid, I'm with you—keep enjoying that corn!