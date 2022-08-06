Check out this young person waxing philosophical about all the reasons corn is absolutely the best. I gotta say, I totally agree! Just yesterday I got some delicious elote from a local restaurant and while I was eating it, I thought to myself, "I could literally eat this every single day." So, yeah, kid, I'm with you—keep enjoying that corn!
This kid is having a corntastic day!
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- corn
- Food
Popcorn snack includes free snake
At the Shoppers Value market in Kenbridge, Virginia, Kimberly Slaughter was hankering for some popcorn. But when she picked up a bag off a shelf, she saw what she thought were mouse feces on the bag. "So I put it on the bottom shelf because there was already mouse poop covering the bottom shelves," she… READ THE REST
The Choco Taco is dead
As much as we'd like it to be, the grieving process isn't linear. Similar to the endless array of precautions designed to shield us from physical pain, humans are quite adept a calcifying their hearts to block emotional discomfort. However, despite the litany of defenses that one arranges to insulate themselves from pain, the hurt… READ THE REST
How Tarantino uses food to give a scene flavor
Without question, Quentin Tarantino has left a permanent mark on cinema. While the era of films openly aping Tarantino's trademark style is over, his influence on modern cinema is still incredibly evident. Tarantino's storytelling style is so idiosyncratic and enthralling because of the ancillary choices surrounding his narratives. There's meticulous intentionality behind all of the… READ THE REST
Get hundreds of dollars off this Microsoft Office training trifecta
There's no argument that you'll be using Microsoft Office applications at one point in your life. Whether you're a student using it in your classroom or a professional using it in your office or during a meeting, having Microsoft Office knowledge is a vital skill set you can apply universally. However, with many Microsoft Office applications to choose from, it… READ THE REST
Here's your sign to learn beginner ASL
It may seem evident that acquiring non-verbal communication skills will benefit you and those you care about. So why aren't more of us learning American sign language (ASL)? Though it isn't taught as frequently as spoken languages, knowing ASL, even at a beginner level, could significantly impact your life. There are plenty of reasons to… READ THE REST
Spend an intimate night with Maroon 5 to close out the summer
Summer is beloved by most people as the greatest season. With just a single trip to the beach or even to a local park, it's easy to see why. The warm weather and time off from work and school make real life that much more bearable. That's why the summer stands alone as a time… READ THE REST