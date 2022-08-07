99-year-old woman gets her dying wish: a giant penis on her grave

From Vice:

Before her death, 99-year-old Catarina Orduña Pérez had one final wish: a giant statue of a dick on top of her grave.

Her family unveiled the completed monument — a 5-and-a-half-foot-tall cock and balls weighing nearly 600 pounds — mounted on her tomb at a cemetery in Mexico this past weekend as a "recognition of her love and joy for life."

"She wanted to break the paradigm of everything Mexican, where things are sometimes hidden because of not having an open mind," her grandson Álvaro Mota Limón told VICE World News in an interview. "She was always very avant-garde, very forward-thinking about things."

Doña Cata, as she was lovingly known throughout the small town of Misantla in the eastern state of Veracruz, had a particular affinity for penises, and what she believed they represented.