A tiny glowing being lives inside the toilet hole at Meow Wolf

If you peek inside of the toilet hole at Meow Wolf, you'll see a tiny little being staring up at you. Look closely, and you'll see that this little dude is also waving his arms back and forth. I think he's saying, "Stop! Please rescue me before you go potty!" I'm going to have to double-check my own toilet now, just to be sure there isn't a pocket-sized creature hiding in there.
