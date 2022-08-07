Former Nickelodeon child star Jennette McCurdy alleges the network offered her $300,000 to silence her claims of abuse

Former Nickelodeon child star Jennette McCurdy has been outspoken about the various forms of psychological trauma she experienced during her time as a teen sensation. For years, McCurdy has detailed harrowing stories of her mother being the catalyst for her eating disorder and a laundry list of mental hurdles she would have to overcome as an adult. In her new memoir, I'm Glad My Mother Died, McCurdy goes into vivid detail about her time at Nickelodeon. In one of the most discussed portions of the book, McCurdy alleges she was sexually abused by a Nickelodeon employee known as "The Creator."

Although McCurdy doesn't name her alleged attacker directly, it's safe to assume she's referring to the disgraced Dan Schneider. Schneider—who created several of Nickelodeon's most popular live-action shows—has frequently been the target of an array of allegations based on his inappropriate behavior. The portion of McCurdy's recollection that fans find equally appalling as the abuse is her claim that unnamed Nickelodeon executives offered her $300,000 in hush money to keep the experience private.