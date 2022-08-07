Stop motion silliness: A salad constructed from cooking utensils

Popkin
Boing Boing/MidJourney

In this fun stop motion video, a salad is constructed out of cooking utensils. A plastic colander, condiments bottle, vegetable peeler, spatula, and even the cutting block itself are all seamlessly chopped up into salad-size bits. They are then artistically organized onto a salad platter, and "eaten". Yum! I am salivating to try out this recipe tonight for dinner. 