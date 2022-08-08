On the Next Level Twitter feed, they posted this compilation of insane excavator operation. The feed is worth a follow to see impressive mastery of all sorts of skills and physical performance.
Excavator operators showing ninja-level tricks and feats of precision
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- feats
- skills
- Twitter fun
Kids in Philly are part of a crazy new fad: learning typewriting?
A typewriter shop in Philadelphia is holding classes for kids — and they're showing up! Manual typewriting has been enjoying something of a comeback in the past decade or so, but I wouldn't have expected kids to be into it. As one girl in the video explains, she likes how typewriting forces you to focus… READ THE REST
Man displays speed and agility by trying to punch bear trap before it can close
Ah, that classic party trick! Can you punch a bear trap and withdraw your hand before it closes? READ THE REST
About half of Detroit can't read
America's public education system is failing the citizens of Detroit, where the Detroit Regional Workforce Fund reports that 47% of people in Detroit are illiterate. In nearby suburbs, up to one-third are functionally illiterate. READ THE REST
Light up with a pipe that's made to make smoking simple
There's a lot of reasons to buy a new smoking piece. Maybe you dropped your old one and that cool glass octopus build doesn't work so well when it's in a million pieces. Perhaps you're making the switch from rolling your own to something a little less cumbersome. Or maybe you just want an upgrade. Whatever… READ THE REST
Life's hard enough, which is why this flexible lighter is a game-changer
From ensuring you have enough money for gas this week to keeping up with today's politics, life is far from easy. And everyday things like making dinner, commuting to work, and even lighting candles should be the least of your worries. But when it comes to reaching down into the jar of your favorite candle, unable to… READ THE REST
These $29 game design and development courses might make learning as fun as the real thing
Gaming is something that most people can appreciate. Whether you're into the classics, a casual gamer, or a die-hard who plays all the time, there are many different ways to enjoy the hobby. But we think it's safe to say, novice or professional, we're all interested in how games even come to be. If you're fascinated by gaming… READ THE REST