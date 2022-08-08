How to make coffee ice cream with the Ninja Creami device

Mark Frauenfelder
margouillat photo/Shutterstock.com

The Ninja Creami is a kitchen appliance that micropurees blocks on frozen liquid into sorbet or ice cream. It's on my holiday wishlist. In this video, coffee YouTuber James Hoffman uses a Creami to make coffee ice cream that looks delicious. Hoffman learned that adding some salt to the recipe took away the bitterness of the coffee.