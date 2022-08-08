The Ninja Creami is a kitchen appliance that micropurees blocks on frozen liquid into sorbet or ice cream. It's on my holiday wishlist. In this video, coffee YouTuber James Hoffman uses a Creami to make coffee ice cream that looks delicious. Hoffman learned that adding some salt to the recipe took away the bitterness of the coffee.
How to make coffee ice cream with the Ninja Creami device
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Coffee
- kitchen appliances
Espresso consumption linked to increased cholesterol
As a 4-espresso-shots-per-day person, I don't take kindly to the results of a study from Norway that found "consumption of 3–5 cups of espresso daily was significantly associated with increased serum total cholesterol. From the Neo.Life newsletter: A population-based study of 21,083 male and female coffee drinkers in Northern Norway, all 40 years old or… READ THE REST
Watch these Twin Peaks coffee commercials directed by David Lynch that aired in Japan
These Twin Peaks Georgia Coffee Commercials were directed by David Lynch in 1993. The commercials feature many Twin Peaks characters such as Dale Cooper, Lucy, Andy, and The Log Lady. The four commercials were aired only in Japan. They were made after Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, and tell a four-part story with Dale… READ THE REST
The first webcam was invented in order to see if there was still coffee in the Cambridge break room
Today in the humble history of the internet: the very first webcam was invented in 1991 because computer science researchers at the University of Cambridge just wanted to see if there was coffee in the break room. Quentin Stafford-Fraser wrote software dubbed "XCoffee" to save his coworkers the disappointment of walking all the way to… READ THE REST
Light up with a pipe that's made to make smoking simple
There's a lot of reasons to buy a new smoking piece. Maybe you dropped your old one and that cool glass octopus build doesn't work so well when it's in a million pieces. Perhaps you're making the switch from rolling your own to something a little less cumbersome. Or maybe you just want an upgrade. Whatever… READ THE REST
Life's hard enough, which is why this flexible lighter is a game-changer
From ensuring you have enough money for gas this week to keeping up with today's politics, life is far from easy. And everyday things like making dinner, commuting to work, and even lighting candles should be the least of your worries. But when it comes to reaching down into the jar of your favorite candle, unable to… READ THE REST
These $29 game design and development courses might make learning as fun as the real thing
Gaming is something that most people can appreciate. Whether you're into the classics, a casual gamer, or a die-hard who plays all the time, there are many different ways to enjoy the hobby. But we think it's safe to say, novice or professional, we're all interested in how games even come to be. If you're fascinated by gaming… READ THE REST