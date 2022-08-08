Pro-Trump T-shirt company fined for switching "Made in China" labels with "Made in U.S." labels

There is no greater blessing, in the eyes of a MAGA cult member, than to be hoodwinked by anyone even remotely connected to their carrot-colored god-emperor. Trump is the master of the sloppy scam, the cheap swindle, the barefaced betrayal. His devotees compete with each other to see who gets fleeced the most by him, or by his two grifting boys Uday and Qusay Trump, or by anyone aligned with the corrupt authoritarian.
Today there is much rejoicing in christofascistland on the news that a pro-Trump apparel company, Lions Not Sheep, was caught removing "Made in China" tags from T-shirts and caps and swapping them with "Made in the U.S." Suckers who bought the ersatz shirts are delighted to have been duped and continue to wear the sacred garments with pride. Examples of the messages on the shirts include "Give violence a chance," "Let's go, Brandon," and a photo with Trump as the Terminator saying, "I'll be back."
Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission, a deep state institution headed by George Soros, announced it was fining Lions Not Sheep $211,335 for switching the labels, a small price to pay for owning the libs.
From Mediaite:
The prevalent color scheme on many of Lion Not Sheep's products are a patriotic red-white-and-blue, and they've been shipping a free copy of the U.S. Constitution with every order.
But the "Made in the USA" labels were a fraud, the FTC found, finalizing an order against Lions Not Sheep and owner Whalen for "falsely claiming that its imported apparel is Made in USA," when it was actually made in China and other countries. In a press release, the FTC announced the $211,335 fine imposed on Whalen and his company, and summarized the order's other requirements to "stop making bogus Made in USA claims" and "come clean about foreign production":
Under the order, Whalen and Lions Not Sheep must stop claiming that products are made in the United States unless they can show that the product's final assembly or processing—and all significant processing—takes place here and that all or virtually all ingredients or components of the product are made and sourced here.
Also under the order, any qualified Made in USA claims must include a clear and conspicuous disclosure about the extent to which the product contains foreign parts, ingredients or components, or processing. Finally, to claim that a product is assembled in the United States, Whalen and Lions Not Sheep must ensure that it is last substantially transformed in the United States, its principal assembly takes place in the United States, and U.S. assembly operations are substantial.