Pro-Trump T-shirt company fined for switching "Made in China" labels with "Made in U.S." labels

There is no greater blessing, in the eyes of a MAGA cult member, than to be hoodwinked by anyone even remotely connected to their carrot-colored god-emperor. Trump is the master of the sloppy scam, the cheap swindle, the barefaced betrayal. His devotees compete with each other to see who gets fleeced the most by him, or by his two grifting boys Uday and Qusay Trump, or by anyone aligned with the corrupt authoritarian.

Today there is much rejoicing in christofascistland on the news that a pro-Trump apparel company, Lions Not Sheep, was caught removing "Made in China" tags from T-shirts and caps and swapping them with "Made in the U.S." Suckers who bought the ersatz shirts are delighted to have been duped and continue to wear the sacred garments with pride. Examples of the messages on the shirts include "Give violence a chance," "Let's go, Brandon," and a photo with Trump as the Terminator saying, "I'll be back."

Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission, a deep state institution headed by George Soros, announced it was fining Lions Not Sheep $211,335 for switching the labels, a small price to pay for owning the libs.

From Mediaite: