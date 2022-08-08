Tekken 8's first teaser trailer is here

As the finals for Tekken at EVO (the biggest event on the fighting game Esports calendar) drew to a close, fans got to watch Jae-Min "Knee" Bae, arguably the most legendary Tekken player, finally win his first EVO. Besides being one of the best players on the planet, Knee is one of the prominent figures responsible for bolstering Tekken's popularity in the early 2000s during the fighting game drought. Watching Knee win his first EVO was the culmination of one of Tekken's longest-running real-life story arcs. However, another story had fans anticipating a conclusion at EVO.

Millions of Tekken fans went into EVO praying that there would be new information on the next iteration in the franchise. Although fans are still playing and enjoying Tekken 7, the game was released in Arcades in 2015. To say that fans are ready for Tekken 8 is an understatement. In the video linked above, you can check out the teaser for Tekken 8, which played directly after the EVO grand finals.